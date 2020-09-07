Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $365.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $350.42.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $346.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $363.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,889 shares of company stock worth $8,968,019. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 144.2% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

