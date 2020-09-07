Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Receives GBX 374.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 374.67 ($4.90).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 443 ($5.79) to GBX 469 ($6.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Countryside Properties to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 406 ($5.31) to GBX 331 ($4.33) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.97) target price (down previously from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Countryside Properties stock traded down GBX 14.10 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 311.50 ($4.07). 91,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,144. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 320.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 357.56. Countryside Properties has a one year low of GBX 249 ($3.25) and a one year high of GBX 542.50 ($7.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

