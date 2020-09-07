COVA (COVA) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One COVA token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. COVA has a market cap of $656,642.44 and $1.34 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00119348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.13 or 0.01709226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00214498 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00169258 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

