Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.29.

CR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 35.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at $154,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.04. 230,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,441. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average of $57.36. Crane has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crane will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

