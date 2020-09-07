Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €60.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €82.06 ($96.54).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €54.28 ($63.86) on Thursday. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($145.67). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.76.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.