Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAYRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Bayer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, August 10th. Commerzbank raised Bayer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

BAYRY stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Bayer has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

