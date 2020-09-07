Credit Suisse Group Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $70.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PVH. Citigroup raised their price objective on PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet cut PVH from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PVH from $67.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.12.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PVH has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PVH will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in PVH by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,536,000 after acquiring an additional 514,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,588,000 after buying an additional 304,146 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,568,000 after buying an additional 37,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PVH by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,109,000 after buying an additional 180,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth $73,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.