Credit Suisse Group Increases Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $125.00

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRWD. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.17.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $125.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average of $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12. Crowdstrike has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $153.10.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $20,741,918.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 7,228,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $748,885,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,228,626 shares in the company, valued at $748,885,653.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,010,838 shares of company stock worth $936,948,606 over the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Recommendations for Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

