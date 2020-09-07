Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CS. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of CS opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

