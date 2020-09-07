Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC upgraded Credit Suisse Group to an outperformer rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

CS opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at $2,768,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 555.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 105,750 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 170.6% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 71.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the period. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

