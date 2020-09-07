Credits (CS) Trading 27.7% Lower Over Last Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Credits has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. Credits has a market cap of $5.35 million and $10,307.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Mercatox, CoinBene and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00027485 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000809 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,368,300 tokens. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Mercatox, IDEX, WazirX, CoinBene, Kucoin, COSS, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

