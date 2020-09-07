Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 263.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 269.63 ($3.52).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 216 ($2.82) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Crest Nicholson stock traded down GBX 5.05 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 189.25 ($2.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 197.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 263.38. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 523 ($6.83). The company has a market cap of $486.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53.

In other news, insider Peter Truscott purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £181,800 ($237,553.90). Also, insider Tom Nicholson purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £20,460 ($26,734.61). Insiders have acquired 116,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,461,000 in the last quarter.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

