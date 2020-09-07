Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $14.85 Average PT from Analysts

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRTO shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Criteo stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.70. 205,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,216. The stock has a market cap of $786.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.12. Criteo has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 45,037 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

