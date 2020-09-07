Critical Analysis: AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) vs. Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:GPMT)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AGNC Investment and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 4 10 0 2.71 Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

AGNC Investment presently has a consensus target price of $14.91, suggesting a potential upside of 7.74%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 51.46%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Risk and Volatility

AGNC Investment has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AGNC Investment and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $693.00 million 11.09 $688.00 million $2.16 6.41 Granite Point Mortgage Trust $246.26 million 1.46 $70.21 million $1.32 4.94

AGNC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AGNC Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment -109.14% 14.66% 1.36% Granite Point Mortgage Trust -1.52% 1.04% 0.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.6% of AGNC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of AGNC Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AGNC Investment beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

