Critical Analysis: Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) & Valaris (NYSE:DOFSQ)

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) and Valaris (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

This table compares Baytex Energy and Valaris’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $1.36 billion 0.20 -$9.39 million $0.17 2.81 Valaris $980.64 million 0.03 -$357.21 million ($2.55) -0.07

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Valaris. Valaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baytex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Baytex Energy and Valaris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 2 8 2 0 2.00 Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baytex Energy currently has a consensus price target of $0.63, suggesting a potential upside of 30.94%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Valaris.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Valaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Baytex Energy and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy -199.92% -8.49% -3.22% Valaris -122.85% -13.58% -6.76%

Risk & Volatility

Baytex Energy has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Valaris on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. As of January 20, 2020, it had proved developed producing reserves of 142 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); proved reserves of 314 mmboe; and proved plus probable reserves of 529 mmboe. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Valaris Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.