CROAT (CROAT) Price Tops $0.0013

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. CROAT has a total market cap of $110,165.72 and approximately $4.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 81,681,505 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

