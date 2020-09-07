Crowd Machine (CMCT) Market Capitalization Reaches $382,237.23

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Crowd Machine token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network, BitForex and Upbit. During the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. Crowd Machine has a total market cap of $382,237.23 and approximately $3,593.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crowd Machine Token Profile

Crowd Machine’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, BitForex, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

