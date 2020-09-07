Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD opened at $125.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.60. Crowdstrike has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $153.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $23,119,810.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 7,228,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $748,885,653.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,228,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,885,653.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,010,838 shares of company stock valued at $936,948,606. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 70.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 81.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 8.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.