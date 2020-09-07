Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.17.

Shares of CRWD opened at $125.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.60. Crowdstrike has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $23,119,810.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $2,862,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,010,838 shares of company stock valued at $936,948,606. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

