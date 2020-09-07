Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRWD. UBS Group started coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.17.

CRWD opened at $125.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12. Crowdstrike has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $153.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.60.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $123,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $23,119,810.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,010,838 shares of company stock worth $936,948,606 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

