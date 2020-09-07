Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $135.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $125.19 on Thursday. Crowdstrike has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $153.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 7,228,626 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $748,885,653.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,228,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,885,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,735 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $2,862,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,010,838 shares of company stock worth $936,948,606. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Crowdstrike by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Recommendations for Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

