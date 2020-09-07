Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $160.00 at JMP Securities

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.17.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $125.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.60. Crowdstrike has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $153.10.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $20,741,918.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $3,459,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,010,838 shares of company stock valued at $936,948,606. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 70.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 81.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 8.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

