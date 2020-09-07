Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $160.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Crowdstrike from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.17.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $125.19 on Thursday. Crowdstrike has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $153.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.60.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $20,741,918.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 7,228,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $748,885,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,228,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,885,653.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,010,838 shares of company stock worth $936,948,606 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 70.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Crowdstrike by 81.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Crowdstrike by 8.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Crowdstrike by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.