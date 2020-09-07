Cryolife’s (CRY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cryolife from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryolife from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of CRY opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $700.37 million, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97. Cryolife has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $31.77.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cryolife will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRY. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cryolife during the second quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Cryolife by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,947,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,403 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cryolife by 60.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,223,000 after purchasing an additional 633,205 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cryolife during the first quarter worth approximately $9,138,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Cryolife by 41.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,024,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 299,053 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

