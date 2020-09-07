CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 142.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 18.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,002,638.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.78.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,178,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,117. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.