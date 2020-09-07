CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives $20.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $20.50 in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 57.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 113,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $215,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVBF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.51. 404,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,202. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.61.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.07 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.06%. As a group, analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

