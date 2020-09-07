DA Davidson Boosts Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $144.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.33.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $115.61 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -350.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.08.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $151,889.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,573.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 7,370 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $784,462.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,312.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,392 shares of company stock worth $6,904,011. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,487,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,149 shares during the last quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,567,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 698,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,379,000 after purchasing an additional 127,731 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1,125.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 127,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 117,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 112,945 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

