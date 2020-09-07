DA Davidson Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $73.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered PVH from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PVH from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.12.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. PVH has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $108.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 15.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 3.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

