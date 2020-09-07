Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dare Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Sunday, July 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dare Bioscience by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dare Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dare Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dare Bioscience by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DARE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 344,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,589. Dare Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts expect that Dare Bioscience will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

