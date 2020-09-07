Dash Price Reaches $76.03 (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Dash has a market cap of $737.14 million and approximately $362.73 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $76.03 or 0.00732735 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinsuper, Iquant and Coindeal. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010634 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 101.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00073422 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006881 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00675357 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000954 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,695,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC Trade UA, Huobi, Kraken, YoBit, Poloniex, Binance, Trade By Trade, ZB.COM, OpenLedger DEX, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, CEX.IO, Tux Exchange, Bitfinex, Koineks, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, OKEx, Graviex, Coinrail, Indodax, Coinroom, C-CEX, Livecoin, WEX, Tidex, Exrates, B2BX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Negocie Coins, COSS, Bisq, Kuna, Gate.io, Iquant, ABCC, xBTCe, Coinsuper, Bithumb, Altcoin Trader, Bibox, Instant Bitex, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Coinsquare, Bitbns, Upbit, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, LocalTrade, BitFlip, C-Patex, HBUS, LBank, CoinEx, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Coinhub, Cryptopia, Mercatox, ACX, HitBTC, BiteBTC, TradeOgre, Liquid, Crex24, C2CX, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, Stocks.Exchange, Ovis, Coindeal, BitBay, WazirX, Coinbe, Bitinka, Bittrex, Exmo and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

