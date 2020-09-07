Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. CL King assumed coverage on Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

TACO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. 386,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. The company has a market cap of $326.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

In other news, Director Ari B. Levy bought 23,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $177,012.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ari B. Levy bought 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $97,726.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 349,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,151.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 105,310 shares of company stock valued at $829,255 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101,793 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $426,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $633,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

