Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DHER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.40 ($107.53) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €99.62 ($117.20).

Shares of DHER opened at €86.96 ($102.31) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €38.59 ($45.40) and a twelve month high of €106.20 ($124.94). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €96.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €82.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion and a PE ratio of 71.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

