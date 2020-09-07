Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Raised to $67.00

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $56.87 on Thursday. Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

