Dether Market Cap Tops $1.29 Million (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Dether has traded 53.7% lower against the dollar. Dether has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $3,188.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dether token can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00044717 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.97 or 0.05098227 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035358 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00052298 BTC.

About Dether

Dether is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

