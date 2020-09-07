Deutsche Bank Raises PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $59.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $42.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on PVH from $67.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PVH from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PVH from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.12.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92. PVH has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 41.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 53,330 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 41.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 58.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

