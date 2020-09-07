DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPSGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $44.96 on Thursday. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.94.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.