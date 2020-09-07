Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DWNI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.20 ($43.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €48.60 ($57.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.82 ($50.37).

DWNI opened at €43.49 ($51.16) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company has a fifty day moving average of €42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.74.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

