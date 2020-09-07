Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DWNI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.20 ($43.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €48.60 ($57.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.82 ($50.37).

DWNI opened at €43.49 ($51.16) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company has a fifty day moving average of €42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.74.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit