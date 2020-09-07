DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Receives $7.48 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.48.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fearnley Fonds cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, August 21st. DNB Markets raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE DHT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,517. The firm has a market cap of $773.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.23 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.38% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DHT will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 36.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 336.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 398.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,630,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,623,000 after buying an additional 2,901,659 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,045,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 3,995.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,688,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 1,647,556 shares during the period. Armor Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,162,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,986,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,914,000 after buying an additional 1,131,838 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

