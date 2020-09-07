Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €41.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DLG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($57.06) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.00 ($56.47).

DLG stock opened at €36.53 ($42.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.83. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 1-year high of €48.38 ($56.92).

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Read More: Options Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG)

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit