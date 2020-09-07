Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €41.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DLG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($57.06) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.00 ($56.47).

DLG stock opened at €36.53 ($42.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.83. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 1-year high of €48.38 ($56.92).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

