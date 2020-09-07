Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,594,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,579,000 after acquiring an additional 279,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,340,000 after acquiring an additional 848,568 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,173,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $240,354,000 after acquiring an additional 420,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,757,000 after acquiring an additional 60,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after acquiring an additional 34,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

