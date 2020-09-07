Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Receives $76.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 93.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 64.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.28. 658,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,026. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.18. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.66 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

