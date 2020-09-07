Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 28.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 220,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 43,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $1,662,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,363,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,270. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

