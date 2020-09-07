Dock One Day Volume Reaches $43.73 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Dock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, CoinBene, Kucoin and Binance. Dock has a market cap of $10.35 million and approximately $43.73 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dock has traded down 44.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dock

Dock launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,930,458 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, IDEX, CoinBene, Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

