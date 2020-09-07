Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

DLMAF stock opened at $37.75 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $40.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

