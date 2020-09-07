Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price raised by Barclays from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Dollarama from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollarama from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dollarama from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $37.75 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $40.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.