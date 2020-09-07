Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to $60.00 at TD Securities

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dollarama from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Dollarama stock opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $40.74.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

