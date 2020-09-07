Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLMAF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dollarama from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised Dollarama from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollarama from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Dollarama from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollarama from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollarama has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $37.75 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $40.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.