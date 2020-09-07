Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$54.00 at Scotiabank

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DOL. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Dollarama from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollarama from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.40.

DOL stock opened at C$49.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion and a PE ratio of 28.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$49.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.71. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$34.70 and a twelve month high of C$53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,202.81.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$844.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$815.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 2.2100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.24, for a total transaction of C$192,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,312,141.60. Also, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 82,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.88, for a total value of C$3,843,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,093,868.80.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

