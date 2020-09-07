Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Domo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.43.

DOMO stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 3.06. Domo has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. The firm had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $247,020.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,624.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,517. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 4,006.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Domo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

