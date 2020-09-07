Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA’s (DRW3) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DRW3. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Warburg Research set a €80.50 ($94.71) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €77.58 ($91.27).

ETR DRW3 opened at €68.00 ($80.00) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €40.18 ($47.27) and a one year high of €108.50 ($127.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is €79.18 and its 200-day moving average is €73.35.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

